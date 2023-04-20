Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (7-10) at Memphis Redbirds (12-5)

LOCATION: AutoZone Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:45 PM ET

GAME #18 / ROAD #9: Indianapolis Indians (7-10) at Memphis Redbirds (12-5)

PROBABLES: LHP Caleb Smith (0-1, 9.64) vs. LHP Connor Thomas (1-1, 8.16)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: The Indianapolis Indians attempted a comeback with six runs in the third but could not overcome an early lead by the Memphis Redbirds as they were defeated on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park, 12-7. Memphis opened the game with an early lead in the first inning courtesy of a Tres Barrera grand slam off Indians starter Kent Emanuel. The Redbirds added five runs in the second frame, highlighted by a three-run jack by Luken Baker. Down 9-0 in the top of the third, the Indians fought back with a single-inning season-high six runs of their own on six hits while batting around the order. With the bases loaded and no outs, Malcom Nuñez began the scoring on a two-run single down the right-field line. Cal Mitchell then followed with an RBI double and, with one out, Tyler Heineman roped two-run triple to put the Indians within three, 9-6. In the fourth, Justin Toerner belted a two-run home run to extend the Memphis lead, 11-6. Both teams brought across a run in the seventh inning to wrap up the scoring. Nuñez blasted his second home run of the season for the Indians onto the center field berm.

BISS DIDN'T MISS: Josh Bissonette led the team and matched his career high with three hits on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since April 24, 2022 vs. Columbus. Bissonette began the season 2-for-17 before going 3-for-4 with an RBI yesterday. The 26-year-old played in 44 games with Indianapolis in 2022, hitting .213 (26-for-122) with 18 runs scored, eight doubles, 15 RBI, 20 walks and a stolen base.

GONZO HEATS UP: With a pair of hits on Wednesday, Nick Gonzales has now hit safely in six of his last seven games with three multi-hit performances. In his last seven games, he is hitting .407 (11-for-27) with three runs scored, two doubles, two triples, an RBI and 1.078 OPS. Through his first 10 career Triple-A games, he hit .182 (6-for-33) with a double, two home runs, four RBI and .735 OPS. His pair of triples already this season tie his 2022 total between FCL Pirates (1), Single-A Bradenton (0) and Altoona (1) and are halfway to tying his career-high set with High-A Greensboro in 2021 (4). Gonzales is a former seventh overall selection by Pittsburgh in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico State University (Las Cruces).

SHACKELFORD SLUGGING: Aaron Shackleford collected two hits on Wednesday afternoon, including a double for his third consecutive game. On Tuesday, he logged a season-high three hits, his most since going 3-for-3 on Aug. 7, 2022 with Double-A Altoona vs. Akron. After beginning the season 1-for-13 through his first six games, Shackleford has heated up as of late. He has hit safely in four of his past five games. Despite a slow start to hitting, the 26-year-old has reached base safely in 10 of 11 total games played after taking at least one walk in each of his first six games.

K'S FOR DAYS: Indianapolis' pitching staff leads all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts (183) and ranks third in professional baseball behind the Chicago White Sox (190) and Minnesota Twins (185). Indians pitchers have recorded double-digit strikeouts in 12 of their 17 games. J.C. Flowers (5), Hunter Stratton (3) and Daniel Zamora (1) combined to strike out nine consecutive Redbirds on Wednesday. The pitching staff recorded 16 and 17 strikeouts in the final two games of its series against St. Paul, respectively, to mark the first time Indy has racked up 16-plus strikeouts in consecutive games dating back to 2005. The team's 17 strikeouts on Sunday were the most since punching out 18 on April 27, 2019 at Charlotte. Luis Ortiz leads the team with 18, followed by Quinn Priester (17), Osvaldo Bido (15) and Yohan Ramirez (14).

TRIP TRIP TRIPLES: Tyler Heineman ripped a two-run triple in the top of the third of yesterday's contest, and it was his first triple since June 26, 2019 with Triple-A New Orleans. With Heinemans triple, the Indians have now tallied eight three-baggers total this season. Indy leads the International League in triples and ranks second in professional baseball behind the Reno Aces (10). Nick Gonzales and Travis Swaggerty lead the team in triples with two apiece and are also tied for the most triples in the IL alongside five others. Indy has now had a triple in four of its last six games. The Indians led the IL in triples in 2022 with 44, led by Swaggerty (8) and Ji Hwan Bae (6). The team clubbed 26 of its 44 triples last season at Victory Field.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Redbirds will play the third contest of their six-game series tonight at 7:45 PM ET at AutoZone Park after Memphis took the first two games of the six-game series. Indianapolis and Memphis split a pair of six-game series in 2022. Today, southpaw Caleb Smith (0-1, 9.64) will take the mound for Indy vs. Memphis' left-hander Connor Thomas (1-1, 8.16). Thomas last faced Indy in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Aug. 11, 2022, earning the win while pitching a seven-inning complete game shutout with four hits, one walk and nine strikeouts.

SMITH TAKES THE HILL: Southpaw Caleb Smith is slated to take the mound today in his third start of the season and first since being placed on the 7-day IL on April 10. In his last start on April 7 at Louisville, he surrendered two runs on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts in 4.2 innings. The 31-year-old spent the majority of last season with Arizona - appearing in 44 games (one start) with a 4.11 ERA (32er/70.0ip) and a .218 batting average against. He made only two starts in 2022, in his season debut on April 10 vs. San Diego and again on a rehab assignment with FCL D-Backs on Aug. 23. Smith was at his best against lefties last season, he did not surrender a home run and opponents hit .170 (16-for-94). He made an additional four relief appearances with Triple-A Reno, allowing only one run in 9.2 innings with eight punchouts.

THIS DATE IN 1955: Indianapolis defeated the Cleveland Indians 12-10 in an exhibition game at old Victory Field. Center fielder Rocky Colavito and catcher Earl Averill each hit home runs for Indianapolis and Hank Aguirre earned the win.

