April 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Buffalo Bisons

April 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (9-4) @ BUFFALO BISONS (6-9)

Thursday - 4:35 PM CT (G1) - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

GAME ONE: LHP Roenis Elías (1-0, 7.00) vs. Zach Thompson (0-0, 7.62)

GAME TWO: RHP Riley Thompson (0-1, 4.50) vs. RHP Yosver Zulueta (0-1, 7.50)

TONIGHT'S GAMES: With Iowa leading the series 1-0 after their shutout win last night, they will look to keep the winning going in today's doubleheader. Roenis Elías will get the call for Iowa in game one, looking to build off his last start against the Storm Chasers on Tuesday. In that outing, the lefty spun five innings and allowed three runs all on one home run. He didn't walk a single batter and struck out two, earning his first win of the season. Opposite of Elías will be Zach Thompson taking the ball for the Bisons. Through three starts, Thompson is 0-0 with a 7.62 ERA, allowing 11 earned runs on 18 hits and four walks over 13.0 innings pitched. Three of the 18 hits he has allowed have been home runs, while hitting one batter and striking out six. Game two will see right hander Riley Thompson get the nod for Iowa against Yosver Zulueta for Buffalo. Thompson is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA through his first two career Triple-A starts, allowing four earned runs on five hits including two home runs. He has walked two batters while striking out eight, limiting opponents to a .179 batting average against him. Zulueta is also 0-1 through two starts, holding an ERA of 7.50 entering tonight's start. The No. 3 overall prospect in the Blue Jays' system has allowed five earned runs on eight hits and one walk, striking out eight in his 6.0 innings pitched so far this year.

LOVE THE FIRST ONE: With last night's victory over Buffalo, Iowa moved to 4-0 in series openers this year, a situation in which they were 15-11 last year. Their win also continued their streak of not losing back-to-back games yet this year, getting back on track after their Friday defeat. In games following a loss this year, Iowa is now 4-0, outscoring their opponents by 25 combined runs.

SCORE IN THE SECOND: Iowa's lone run last night came in the second inning, which has been a friendly inning for the team so far this season. Through their first 13 games this year, the I-Cubs have scored 23% (24-of-104) of their total runs in the second inning. They have outscored their opponent now by 20 runs in the second frame, at 24-4. Their 24 runs in the second inning are the most runs scored in any frame by Iowa this year, with the next closest being eight runs less, scoring 16 runs so far in the sixth inning.

RUNNING FOR MILES: Miles Mastrobuoni joined Iowa's roster ahead of last night's game after getting optioned by Chicago on April 14. The utility man made his first Opening Day roster with the Cubs this year and hit .200 (4-for-20) through eight games with the team. In his first at-bat with the I-Cubs yesterday, the 27-year-old tripled, marking the 24th triple of his MiLB career. Mastrobuoni also drew a walk and stole a base, making him one of just seven I-Cubs to record a stolen base this year.

NOT WHAT WE'RE USED TO SEEING: Last night, the I-Cubs scored a season-low one run. In their 13 games this season they have scored four or more runs in 11 contests. Iowa plated just two runs on April 7 in St. Paul, which was the previous season low. It was a season low in the hit column as well with six; they hit that mark on April 7 as well. Heading into last night's game, Iowa averaged 6.67 runs per game and nine hits. Those averages have dropped to 6.23 and 8.77, respectively, after last night's one run on six hits. The limited runs and hits were largely impacted by Iowa's season-high 15 strikeouts. Eight players struck out at least once with six recording a multi-strikeout game. Darius Hill was the lone Cub without a K. Iowa had just one extra-base hit and it came in the first inning, when Miles Mastrobuoni tripled. On the year, the I-Cubs average 3.92 extra-base hits per game. Last night was the lowest mark since they had zero on April 8 in St. Paul.

OFF THE BOARD: Iowa's pitching staff combined to spin their first shutout of the year last night, with five pitchers combining to allow just three hits over their nine scoreless innings. It marked the first shutout for Iowa since August 30, 2022, against the Columbus Clippers in a 4-0 I-Cubs win. Starter Caleb Kilian spun five innings allowing just three hits while striking out four, earning his first victory of the season and first since August 23, 2022, against St. Paul. He was followed by Ryan Borucki who struck out one in a perfect sixth inning, Jeremiah Estrada who worked around two walks to keep his season ERA at 0.00, Tyler Duffey who walked one and struck out one in the eighth and Manuel Rodriguez earned his second save of the year, using a double play to work around an error and two walks to keep the shutout and win intact. Iowa's four relievers walked five batters and struck out three in their four innings but didn't allow a single hit to Buffalo's lineup.

AGAINST BUFFALO: The I-Cubs and Bisons are scheduled to play games two and three of their six-game series tonight, with Iowa currently holding a 1-0 series lead. With their victory last night, Iowa moved to 1-0 this year against Buffalo, 51-61 all-time on the road and 114-107 all-time overall against the Bisons. The I-Cubs went 5-7 overall including 2-4 on the road against Buffalo last year.

SHORT HOPS: One win tonight could tie Iowa's win total at Sahlen Field from last year, where they went 2-4 in their lone series against the Bisons...Iowa is 1-1 in doubleheaders this year, splitting Saturday's doubleheader against St. Paul at CHS Field on April 8... Brennen Davis was Iowa's only hitter to record a multi-hit game last night, his second multi-hit performance of the year, raising his batting average to .162 on the year.

