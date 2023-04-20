John Lethemon Named ECHL Goaltender of the Year

(Toledo, OH) - The ECHL announced today that goaltender John Lethemon is the recipient of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award for 2022-2023 season. He is the first-ever Walleye goaltender to win the award and the first Toledo goaltender to take home the award since Nick Vitucci in the 1997-1998 season.

John Lethemon finished the year with a 1.99 goals-against average with a .930 save percentage and was tied for second with four shutouts. Lethemon finished his Walleye season winning 14 consecutive decisions, a new Walleye record, and is the third longest streak in ECHL history. The lone regulation loss for Lethemon was on November 27 at Wheeling.

The 25-year-old is 18-1-3 in a Walleye uniform and posted a 1.22 GAA and .956 SVP during his 14-game winning streak. He was honored last week by being named to the All-ECHL First Team and also picked up Goaltender of the Month honors in February.

The Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The award is named in honor of former Toledo Storm Goaltender and the first ever Head Coach of the Toledo Walleye Nick Vitucci, who was part of the first-ever induction class into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008. Vitucci enjoyed a 26-year association with the League, beginning in the inaugural season of 1988-89 when he backstopped the Carolina Thunderbirds to the Riley Cup title, the first of his ECHL-record five championships, and received the Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award.

Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award Winners

2022-23 John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye

2021-22 Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen

2020-21 Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades

2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays

2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces

2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters

2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers

2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs

1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard

1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees

