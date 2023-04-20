John Lethemon Named ECHL Goaltender of the Year
April 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The ECHL announced today that goaltender John Lethemon is the recipient of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award for 2022-2023 season. He is the first-ever Walleye goaltender to win the award and the first Toledo goaltender to take home the award since Nick Vitucci in the 1997-1998 season.
John Lethemon finished the year with a 1.99 goals-against average with a .930 save percentage and was tied for second with four shutouts. Lethemon finished his Walleye season winning 14 consecutive decisions, a new Walleye record, and is the third longest streak in ECHL history. The lone regulation loss for Lethemon was on November 27 at Wheeling.
The 25-year-old is 18-1-3 in a Walleye uniform and posted a 1.22 GAA and .956 SVP during his 14-game winning streak. He was honored last week by being named to the All-ECHL First Team and also picked up Goaltender of the Month honors in February.
The Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The award is named in honor of former Toledo Storm Goaltender and the first ever Head Coach of the Toledo Walleye Nick Vitucci, who was part of the first-ever induction class into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008. Vitucci enjoyed a 26-year association with the League, beginning in the inaugural season of 1988-89 when he backstopped the Carolina Thunderbirds to the Riley Cup title, the first of his ECHL-record five championships, and received the Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award.
Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award Winners
2022-23 John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye
2021-22 Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen
2020-21 Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades
2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads
2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays
2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays
2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces
2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters
2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers
2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs
1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard
1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees
