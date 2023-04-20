Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 20 at Norfolk

Rochester Red Wings (6-10) vs. Norfolk Tides (11-5)

Thursday, April 20, 2023 - 12:05 p.m. ET - Harbor Park - Norfolk, VA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jake Irvin (1-1, 5.02) vs. LHP Bruce Zimmerman (0-1, 3.72)

DUUDDEE, HANG TEN FIVE The Rochester Red Wings surfed the IL-leading Norfolk Tides last night, shutting them out, 5-0...the Wings scratched across five runs on five hits in what was the fifth win in their last seven games...CF Cody Wilson and 2B Darren Baker picked up doubles in the win, the only extra-base hits of the day for Rochester while RF Nomar Mazara collected three RBI in his 1-for-4 day at the plate...RHP Joan Adon got the ball for the Wings and allowed just six hits in his 5.1 scoreless innings, earning his first win of the year...the Rochester bullpen completed the shutout, logging the remaining 3.2 innings and allowing just a lone knock to finish the game out...this was the first shutout for the Wings staff of the 2023 season and first since 9/1/22...RHP Jake Irvin gets the nod for the Red Wings today who look to take the series lead at 12:05 p.m.

MAKING OUR HITS COUNT: Rochester's five runs on five hits are the most runs they've scored on five hits since they scored nine runs on 6/12/21 vs. Lehigh Valley...the '22 Wings scored four runs on five hits twice...despite breaking a seven-game streak of recording 10+ total bases, the Wings collected just seven in the win...

Rochester set a season-high walk total of six in the win.

THOU SHALL NOT CROSS: The Red Wings recorded their first shutout since September 1st of last year vs. TOL...their first shutout of the season came against the team atop of the IL East...this is the first shutout against Norfolk since 2016 when they did it twice against the Tides, once at home and once at Harbor Park, in a season in which they recorded 14 shutouts as a staff.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT: Despite hitting .252 (133-for-527) to start the year, good enough to rank 11th in the IL, the Wings rank third when behind in the count, hitting .234 (46-for-197)...their 46 hits when down in the count are the fourth most among IL teams...

The Wings have the most potent 5th-inning offense in the league, recording 23 hits in the frame, for a .333 clip (23-for-69), leading the league in both hits and batting average...their 13 5th-inning runs rank fourth most in the IL.

BLAZING BATTED BALLS: 1B Matt Adams hammered a fourth-inning single through the right side of the infield, coming off the bat at 109.2 MPH...this batted ball ranks as the sixth-hardest hit ball of the year for the Wings, tying another one of his homers and a Travis Blankenhorn long-ball, both at 109.2 MPH...

All 10 of the hardest-hit balls for the Red Wings this year have resulted in hits.

NOMAR FOR THREE: RF Nomar Mazara logged a 1-for-4 night at the plate in the win, collecting three RBI in the process....this is Mazara's first three-RBI game since 6/14/22 when he did so against the Chicago Cubs as a member of the San Diego Padres...

Last night's 1-for-4 effort at the plate was the first game Mazara has logged a single hit since joining the Wings on 4/14...in his previous three games, the lefty had collected a pair of hits in each contest.

To start the season in '22, Mazara recorded a hit in the first 16 games of the year and 20 of the first 21 games with El Paso (SD).

NOTHING WAS THE SAME: After ranking toward the bottom of nearly every offensive category through the first nine games of the season, a stretch in which they went 1-8, the Wings' bats have ignited, collecting 81 hits over the past seven games, ranking atop the International League over that span (4/12)...

- The Wings ranked last in the International League in hits with 52 over the first nine games (avg. 5.8 per game), posting a .190 batting average (52-for-274)...over the last seven games, they've hit .320 (81-for-253).

- Rochester has collected 25 extra-base hits in the last seven games, compared to 17 through the first nine games.

THAT'S IRONIC: 3B Jake Alu continues to be a force in his return to Rochester, going 1-for-5 with a run Wednesday night against the Tides...Alu has now hit safely in all six games with the Wings this season, going 9-for-25 (.360)...

The Boston College alum now carries a hitting streak of 20 games with the Red Wings, hitting .420 (34-for-81) dating back to 9/11/22.

ROCHESTER CONNECT...AGAIN: Rochester native, and McQuaid Jesuit product, Greg Cullen takes on his childhood team in the Rochester Red Wings this week, just as Ernie Clement did with Buffalo last week, and Danny Mendick with Syracuse the week before...

Cullen has collected four hits in seven games for the Tides, including a homer...the infielder made the start at DH last night and went hitless in his first game against his hometown team.

