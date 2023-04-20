Homestand Highlights: Stripers Treat Fans with Halfway to Halloween and Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - No tricks here, the Gwinnett Stripers will celebrate the halfway point to Halloween on Friday, April 28 as part of a packed promotional lineup for a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) April 25-30.

The homestand once again kicks off with a special Tuesday matinee game for Education Day, continues with a Georgia Southern Hat Pack special on Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday, and features the first Xolos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Georgia Power) on Saturday.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 25 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 9:30 a.m.

First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.

Education Day (Supported by Braces Now): The Stripers welcome area students to Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.

Wednesday, April 26 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our berm lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for just $15.

Hero Dog Rescue: As part of Wet Nose Wednesday, meet dogs that are available for adoption thanks to Hero Dog Rescue.

Thursday, April 27 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Georgia Southern Hat Pack: Sit in the Field Box and snag an Eagles/Stripers co-branded adjustable hat for just $25.

Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.

Friday, April 28 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Halfway to Halloween: Come chill at Coolray Field for a night of thrills as the Stripers mark the halfway point to our spookiest holiday.

Fireworks Friday: After a night of entertaining baseball, the Stripers will conjure up a dazzling postgame fireworks display, our treat!

Saturday, April 29 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Xolos de Gwinnett Night: For the first time this season, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Georgia Power): Get in the spirit of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión with this unique Sugar Skull bobblehead clad in the Stripers' "Xolos de Gwinnett" Copa Uniforms! Available for the first 1,000 fans.

Sunday, April 30 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

International League Stories from April 20, 2023

