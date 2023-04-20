Syracuse Mets to Hold Jackie Robinson Tribute & Earth Day at NBT Bank Stadium

April 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will celebrate Jackie Robinson on Friday, April 21st and Earth Day on Saturday, April 22nd. Both games will feature local non-profit organizations and raise money to support their causes.

The Jackie Robinson Celebration on Friday, 4/21 will take place during the game against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A Rays). Gates Open at 5:30 p.m., game time is 6:35 p.m. This special night will allow the Syracuse Mets to recognize members of our local community that have helped pave the way for the leaders of today.

Jackie Robinson broke the Baseball's color barrier on April 15th, 1947 when he made his historic MLB debut. Each year, on April 15th, baseball celebrates Jackie's legacy by celebrating his life, values and accomplishments. The Syracuse Mets do not have a home game on April 15th, 2023, so they are celebrating the following week, on a special Friday evening, featuring a pre-game ceremony, meaningful first pitches and post-game fireworks.

The Syracuse Mets are proud to partner with the Syracuse Dunbar Association this year's Jackie Robinson tribute. The Dunbar Association became the core of the 1930's black community and over the course of 100 years it served in many different manners. The core mission of the Dunbar Association, Inc. is to enhance the quality of life, break the cycle of generational poverty, and develop racial equality in our community. The agency has filled the gaps created by the color division in the city and has helped to maintain African American culture in the city by acting as a location for the black community's social events like dances, youth groups, meetings and weddings.

The Syracuse community can help support the Syracuse Dunbar Association by purchasing tickets to the game for Friday, April 21st using this link: www.fevo.me/syrjackierobinsonday

$4 of every ticket sold using the link will be donated back to the Syracuse Dunbar Association.

Friday is also Craft Beer Friday, presented by the Hops Spot. Fans 21 years & older can purchase a special ticket package for just $25 that includes a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers from the Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for 100-level ticket).

To celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22nd, the Syracuse Mets will feature a Mystery Bobblehead giveaway & fundraiser that will benefit the Onondaga Earth Corps. The Syracuse Mets will play the Durham Bulls (Triple-A Rays) that day, gates open at 12 p.m., game time is 1:05 p.m.

The mission of the Onondaga Earth Corps is to empower youth to be active participants in creating positive change for themselves, their communities and the environment. OEC was formed to help youth understand the relationship between people and the urban ecosystem; engage youth in hands-on community and environmental service learning projects; train youth for future jobs and careers in environmental fields; empower youth by developing their leadership abilities that help them analyze situations, solve problems and implement strategies to improve their communities.

The Mystery Bobblehead giveaway is for the 1st 1000 fans through the gates on 4/22. The 1st 1000 fans will receive a bobblehead in a brown paper bag; the bobblehead inside can be from any sport, league, organization, etc., you won't know until you open it! Fans will be able to exchange their bobblehead for another mystery bobblehead for $5 (credit/debit only) at a table on the concourse. Fans that were not part of the 1st 1000 through the gates can still participate by purchasing a mystery bobblehead for $10 (credit/debit only) at the table on the concourse. Proceeds of Mystery Bobblehead will be donated to the Onondaga Earth Corps.

Fans can also support Onondaga Earth Corps by purchasing tickets for the game for Saturday, April 22nd using this link: www.fevogm.com/event/Onondagaearthcorps

$4 of every ticket sold using the link will be donated back to the Onondaga Earth Corps.

The Syracuse Mets Community Crew & Scooch will also be celebrating Earth Day by doing an Earth Day Clean Up at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo & the Upstate Cancer Center Earth Day Clean Upon Friday, 4/21.

Tickets for all Syracuse Mets home games can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in-person or over the phone (315-474-7833 x1) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.