RailRiders Downed byl Saints, 5-4

April 20, 2023







The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the St. Paul Saints 5-4 on another cold and wet night. The RailRiders put a run on the board in the ninth to get within one, but could not finish the comeback.

The game was quiet until the third inning when the Saints plated four runs on three doubles and a pair of walks. MLB rehabber Alex Kirillof and Mark Contreras had two RBIs apiece.

The RailRiders got on the board in the fifth with a solo shot from Mickey Gasper. It was his first of the season making it 4-1.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added another in the seventh. Jesus Bastidas led off the frame with a two-bagger and Estevan Florial drove him in on his ground-rule double.

In the eighth, Elijah Dunham walked to reach and came across the plate on Jake Bauers RBI double. The RailRiders trailed just 4-3.

St. Paul quickly got the run back in the bottom half. A solo shot from Hernan Perez gave the home team an insurance run.

The RailRiders tried to mount a comeback in the ninth. Gasper was hit by a pitch to start the inning. After moving over to third on a defensive indifference and a passed ball, Jamie Westbrook sent him home. SWB trailed by just one. Westbrook was stranded at first as a fly ball ended the contest 5-4 in favor of the Saints.

Tanner Tully (L, 0-1) got the start going two and two-thirds allowing four runs on two hits. He did leave the third with runners on and Michael Gomez let them to score. However, Gomez finished with a clean line himself in two innings of work. Matt Bowman tossed 1.1 innings of just one-hit ball. Barrett Loseke kept his ERA clean through the seventh. James Norwood allowed just a solo homer in the eighth,

Jose De Leon threw the first four frames clean for St. Paul. He allowed just two hits and two walks. Randy Dobnak (W, 1-0) let up one home run in his two frames. Connor Sadzeck and Austin Schulfer each gave up one run in their single frames. Brock Stewart (S, 2) came in to close and made it a one-run ball game, but slammed the door shut for the win.

The RailRiders take on the Saints tomorrow at CHS Field. Righty Mitch Spence gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 7:37 P.M. (EDT) first pitch.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Record: 8-10

