Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Full Match Highlights
April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #charlottefc #nashvillesc
Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2025
- Wilfried Zaha ignites comeback as Idan Toklomati scores his first MLS goal - Charlotte FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at Charlotte FC - Nashville SC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Comeback Win to Extend Streak - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC at New York City FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Minnesota - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Travels to San Diego FC Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Wilfried Zaha ignites comeback as Idan Toklomati scores his first MLS goal
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Comeback Win to Extend Streak
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC: April 5, 2025
- Fortress Reigns: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs NSH
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Knocked Down in Colorado