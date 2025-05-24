CF Montréal vs. LAFC: Full Match Highlights: 4-Goal Battle!

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals







Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.