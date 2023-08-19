Castellano and Mann Homer in Win Over Toledo

August 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TOLEDO, OHIO - A pair of home runs and stellar bullpen effort aided the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 5-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Saturday evening.

Omaha had not led since securing a win on Tuesday, but took an early lead on Saturday, as the Storm Chasers rallied with two outs in the third inning. Angelo Castellano started the rally with a solo homer to tie the score at 1-1, then Nick Pratto connected on a go-ahead RBI single and Nick Loftin added a two-run single behind Pratto for at the time a 4-1 lead.

Devin Mann added a solo homer in the fifth, his second with Omaha, in what was a crucial run of insurance in the two-run win.

In his first start in nearly two months, Jonathan Heasley allowed a pair of runs over 2.1 innings of work, but the four relievers behind him otherwise silenced the Toledo offense, as the Mud Hens were held to one hit over the final 6.2 innings.

While Jonah Dipoto, James McArthur, Evan Sisk and Collin Snider combined to walk five, the only hit came in the seventh, a solo homer off Sisk that at the time brought Toledo within two.

Dipoto took over behind Heasley and stranded an inherited runner in the third inning, before firing a 1-2-3 fourth. McArthur worked around a walk in the fifth and retired his final seven batters of the night. Sisk rebounded from the homer to get a strikeout and Snider retired his first five batters before issuing a pair of walks, but bouncing back to get a strikeout and earn his third save of the season.

Bubba Thompson contributed a two-hit night at the top of the order and reached base in three of five plate appearances, while Castellano drew two walks in addition to his homer and Loftin reached twice with a walk in addition to his single.

Omaha will try and force a series split Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET and right-hander Andrew Hoffmann headed to the mound for the Storm Chasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.