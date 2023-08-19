Castellano and Mann Homer in Win Over Toledo
August 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - A pair of home runs and stellar bullpen effort aided the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 5-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Saturday evening.
Omaha had not led since securing a win on Tuesday, but took an early lead on Saturday, as the Storm Chasers rallied with two outs in the third inning. Angelo Castellano started the rally with a solo homer to tie the score at 1-1, then Nick Pratto connected on a go-ahead RBI single and Nick Loftin added a two-run single behind Pratto for at the time a 4-1 lead.
Devin Mann added a solo homer in the fifth, his second with Omaha, in what was a crucial run of insurance in the two-run win.
In his first start in nearly two months, Jonathan Heasley allowed a pair of runs over 2.1 innings of work, but the four relievers behind him otherwise silenced the Toledo offense, as the Mud Hens were held to one hit over the final 6.2 innings.
While Jonah Dipoto, James McArthur, Evan Sisk and Collin Snider combined to walk five, the only hit came in the seventh, a solo homer off Sisk that at the time brought Toledo within two.
Dipoto took over behind Heasley and stranded an inherited runner in the third inning, before firing a 1-2-3 fourth. McArthur worked around a walk in the fifth and retired his final seven batters of the night. Sisk rebounded from the homer to get a strikeout and Snider retired his first five batters before issuing a pair of walks, but bouncing back to get a strikeout and earn his third save of the season.
Bubba Thompson contributed a two-hit night at the top of the order and reached base in three of five plate appearances, while Castellano drew two walks in addition to his homer and Loftin reached twice with a walk in addition to his single.
Omaha will try and force a series split Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET and right-hander Andrew Hoffmann headed to the mound for the Storm Chasers.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 19, 2023
- Saints Fall Just Short in 5-4 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Castellano and Mann Homer in Win Over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Robertson Reaches Four Times in Redbirds' Loss to Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Columbus Outslugs Syracuse in 9-4 Win on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Beat the Sounds 5-1 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Drop Saturday Night Contest to Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Hangs on for Series Lead - Iowa Cubs
- Meadows, Nevin Homer in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Late Inning Rally Secures Tides' Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Bats' Late Rally Falls Short on Saturday Night - Louisville Bats
- Clutch Three-Run Homer from Drew Ellis Backs Stellar Pitching Performance from IronPigs' Staff in Victory over Jumbo Shrimp - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Misner's Eighth-Inning Homer Blasts Bulls Past Stripers 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Herd Pitching Proves Too Much in 7-1 Win Over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- De Jesus Spins Gem, But Late Homer Drops Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Durham Slips Past Stripers with Late Homer - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rutledge Delivers Five Solid Innings in 6-1 Loss to Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- Hernandez Clubs Grand Slam, WooSox Outslug SWB in 14-12 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- 8.19.23 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Downed,14-12, by WooSox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 8.19.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (54-62, 21-21) at St. Paul Saints (68-49, 25-18) - Indianapolis Indians
- August 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - August 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 19 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.