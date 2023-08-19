De Jesus Spins Gem, But Late Homer Drops Jacksonville
August 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Enmanuel De Jesus pitched 6.0 strong innings on Saturday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 4-1 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park.
With the score tied at one, a Jim Haley infield single coupled with an error put a runner on second with one out. After a ground out moved Haley to third, Jumbo Shrimp (56-62, 24-20) reliever Austin Roberts (1-1) walked Rafael Marchan. Drew Ellis followed by blasting a three-run home run to put the IronPigs (64-52, 28-15) in front 4-1.
Lehigh Valley reliever Tyler McKay (2-1) had pitched a perfect eighth inning, and Yunior Marte did the same in the ninth to seal the game and pick up his first save.
The IronPigs struck in their first at-bats. Dustin Peterson led off the bottom of the first with a double. Two batters later, he scored on Haley's single to right field.
Thanks to strong pitching from De Jesus, who ceded just one run on five hits with five strikeouts in his 6.0 innings, and Lehigh Valley starter Tyler Phillips, the score remained 1-0 until the seventh. Dane Myers singled with one out and advanced to third on Peyton Burdick's base knock. Jerar Encarnacion then tied the score with a sacrifice fly.
Jacksonville looks to halt a four-game skid in Sunday's 1:35 p.m. finale. LHP Daniel Castano (3-0, 3.46 ERA) starts for thee Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 1:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.
