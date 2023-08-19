SWB Game Notes - August 19

August 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (56-59, 22-19) @ Worcester Red Sox (65-52, 26-16)

Game 116 | Road Game 55 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Saturday, August 19, 2023 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (0-1, 4.97) vs RHP Brian Van Belle (2-2, 7.24)

CHAPPY HAPPY - Andres Chaparro smoked his 22nd home run of the season last night with a solid line drive to left field. It was his second consecutive night with a long ball. He has now hit fifteen at PNC Field and seven total on the road. This sets a career-high for him over last season when he had nineteen with Somerset and one with Tampa. The righty also has recorded 19 doubles which is two away from his career high from 2021.

MCALLISTER STRONG - Since being signed by the Yankees August 5th, Zach McAllister has made five scoreless appearances, allowing just one hit and two walks. The righty has struck out ten. McAllister pitched for SWB back in 2010 making him have the most time between outings for the franchise. He recorded a win on August 9th making it 4,785 days between home wins for Zach McAllister at PNC Field. His last win for SWB was on July 3, 2010 -- when the team was known as the Yankees.

BARCLAY DAY -Southpaw Edgar Barclay is set to make his first start on the road for the RailRiders after three at PNC Field. He started the season late due to elbow inflammation and made his first appearance on May 31. He tossed out of the bullpen for a while in Somerset while building his endurance back up. Each outing this season he has racked up a greater pitch count. His deepest outing was five innings of work and his most offerings were 87 in his last start.

SWIPING STEALS-The RailRiders have kept pace with the WooSox this week in terms of extra bases taken. Both teams have stolen six bases since Tuesday. This ups the RailRiders total bases taken on the season to 125 with Estevan Florial leading the way at 19. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

AUGUST SLIPPED AWAY -The International League is in the final third of its season with just 34 games left to be played for the RailRiders. They have had one cancelled contest due to smoky conditions. They are set to make up two games as a part of doubleheaders in the coming months. With 115 games down, SWB is just three frames shy of planning 1000 innings on the season.

HITTING HOMERS- The RailRiders are now third in the International League in home runs with 182 to Worcester who has 187. The Las Vegas Aviators have the most in MiLB with 188 long balls while the Atlanta Braves lead all of baseball with 232 smashed. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-three, while seven players are in double digits.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#3) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

International League Stories from August 19, 2023

