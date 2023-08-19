Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 19 at Buffalo

August 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (20-22, 54-61) vs. Buffalo Bisons (22-19, 56-60)

Saturday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-1, 4.79) vs. RHP Hayden Juenger (4-2, 6.32)

FLUSH IT: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their second consecutive contest Friday night in Buffalo, falling behind two games to one in the series with a 14-8 loss...DH LUIS GARCÍA and 1B JAKE NOLL launched a homer apiece, while Noll scored a career-high four runs in the loss...Noll's homer was his fourth of the season, and García's was his first with the Wings since 5/14/2022...the Wings offense combined to draw a season-high 12 walks, highlighted by CF JACK DUNN with three...RHP HOBIE HARRIS delivered his third-straight appearance without an earned run, logging a1.2 innings of relief before INF PORTER WITT made his second appearance on the mound, tossing a scoreless inning of his own...Rochester looks to even the series at two games apiece tonight, as RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE looks to pick up his second win in as many starts.

RAKE NOLL: 1B JAKE NOLL picked up his first multi-hit game since 7/29 (at WOR) in the loss last night, going 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI, walk, and career-high four runs scored...he is the first Red Wing since Derek Hill on 7/15 at SYR to score four runs, tying a season-high...

Noll has hit safely in six of his last seven games dating back to 8/5, posting a batting average of .304 (7-for-23) over that span.

Since becoming a Nationals affiliate before the 2021 season, Noll leads all Red Wings with 31 home runs.

AND I WALK IT OUT: The Wings' offense combined to draw a season-high 12 walks in the loss last night, with five different hitters posting multiple free passes...CF JACK DUNN led the way with three, tying a career-high, while LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN, RF ERICK MEJIA, C BRADY LINDSLY, and SS RICHIE MARTIN each walked twice...

This is the first time a Red Wing team has drawn 12 walks in a game since 5/16/2016 in Pawtucket.

Lindsly has now drawn two walks seven times this season (6x with HBG).

Blankenhorn (50) and Martin (44) have combined for 94 of the teams' 435 walks this season (21.6%), ranking first and second on the team, respectively.

GAR-SEE YA: DH LUIS GARCÍA launched his first home run with the Wings this season in the loss, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored...García and 1B JAKE NOLL were the only Rochester hitters with multiple hits in the contest...the homer was his first since 7/28 with Washington (at NYM), and his first with the Wings since 5/14/2022 (at WOR)...

García has now hit safely in all three games in the series, collecting four hits in 13 at-bats (.308)

NIGHT OWL: Tonight's starting pitcher RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE takes the mound in search of his second consecutive win for the first time since 5/9-14 against Bowie, with Harrisburg...through six starts in night games with the Wings, he posts a 2-0 record with a 3.67 ERA (11 ER/27.0 IP)...conversely, he holds a 0-1 record with an 8.31 ERA (8 ER/8.2 IP) through a pair of starts during the day.

ARM BARN INC.: RHP HOBIE HARRIS submitted 1.2 innings of relief last night, allowing one unearned run on one hit...this marks his third consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run, the first time he's done so since 5/7-14 with Washington...

Over his last six appearances since 7/29, he leads all Wings' relievers (min. 5.0 IP) with a 2.00 ERA (2 ER/9.0 IP).

PORTERHOUSE STEAK: Position player INF PORTER WHITT logged a scoreless eighth on just two hits...this is his fourth appearance of the season (2nd with ROC), and first scoreless outing since 7/27 with Single-A Fredericksburg (vs. MB)...

Witt is the first position player to appear twice on the mound in a single season for the Wings since Brandon Synder pitched in four games in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.