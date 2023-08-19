Robertson Reaches Four Times in Redbirds' Loss to Tides
August 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 9-2 loss to the Norfolk Tides at AutoZone Park on Saturday night.
Memphis shortstop Kramer Robertson posted his best game of the season at the plate. The right-handed hitter recorded a season-high three hits and walked for a team-high 71st time in four plate appearances. Robertson also drove in his 24th run of the season in the sixth inning.
Catcher Ivan Herrera went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday night's loss. Herrera also threw out his 11th attempted base stealer of the season in the top of the seventh inning.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (7-5) tossed 6.0 innings of three-run, five-hit baseball. The right-handed pitcher walked two and struck out four. The lone three runs he allowed came on a two-out home run in the third inning.
The Redbirds (59-60) return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, August 20 to continue a six-game homestand at 2:05p.m. CDT against the Norfolk Tides.
