Saints Fall Just Short in 5-4 Loss to Indianapolis

August 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Trailing by four in the bottom of the eighth, the St. Paul Saints clawed their way back against the Indianapolis Indians. Unfortunately, they fell a run short losing 5-4 on Saturday night at CHS Field in front of 6,188. The loss drops the Saints to 24-19 in the second half.

With the Saints down 2-1 in the top of the eighth the Indians extended their lead with three insurance runs. With one out Miguel Andujar singled to center. With two outs Jared Triolo doubled to center scoring Andujar making it 3-1. The next hitter, Ryan Vilade, hit a two-run homer to right, his fifth of the season, increasing the Indians lead to 5-1.

The Saints responded with three of their own in the bottom of the inning. Three straight one out singles by Yunior Severino, Gilberto Celestino, and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. loaded the bases. With two outs Hernán Pérez roped a bases clearing double into the left-center field gap getting the Saints to within 5-4. With the tying run at second and two outs Austin Martin was frozen on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning. The Saints would go in order in the ninth.

The game was scoreless until the third when Simeon Woods Richardson made his only mistake of the night. With two outs and nobody on Vinny Capra tripled to the left-center field gap and that was followed by a two-run homer to right by Domingo Leyba, his fifth of the season, making it 2-0. Woods Richardson went 5.0 strong innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out six.

The Saints finally got on the board in the sixth as Yunior Severino accomplished something only four other players have achieved in the nine-year history of CHS Field, and the first ever Triple-A player. With one out, Severino drilled a 461-foot home run over the batter's eye in center field, his second home run at Triple-A, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Severino became the first player since the Saints became a Triple-A affiliate to homer over the batter's eye. Three Saints players did it as an Independent franchise and one opponent, from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, also accomplished the feat.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (4-6, 4.53) to the mound against Indians RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 1.29). The game can be seen on the CW Network, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV (subscription), and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

