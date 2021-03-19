Carr, Gerard and Gendron Reassigned from Colorado
March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Kein Carr, defenseman Miles Gendron and forward Charlie Gerard have been reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Carr has played in 11 games with the Grizzlies this season, with his last start being a 22 of 23 save performance in a 5-1 Utah win over Allen on March 14th. Carr has 35 wins with Utah over his 2 and a half seasons with the club.
Gendron's 6 goals with Utah this season are the 3rd most among league defenseman. On the Season he has 6 goals and 5 assists in 24 games.
Gerard was leading the Grizzlies with 5 goals and 47 shots on goal at the time of his call-up to Colorado on January 19th. Gerard has 1 goal in 8 games with the Eagles.
In a separate move, defenseman Adam Parsells has been released. He played in 2 games with Utah last weekend vs Allen.
The Grizzlies begin a 2 game road trip at Rapid City on March 19th and 20th. Utah is home next week for a big 4 game series vs Tulsa on March 24th, 26th-28th. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
