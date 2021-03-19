Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Indy Fuel

March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Indy Fuel tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Fuel face off again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Boys are Back in Town

The Mavericks return to home ice after the longest road trip of the season, a 19-day stretch of six games.

Four of a Kind

The Mavericks are 7-1-0-0 this season when scoring four or more goals.

Apple Picking Season

Mavericks forward Brodie Reid leads the team with 20 assists and has three helpers in the last two games.

Point Streaks

Mavericks forwards Rob Bordson and Brodie Reid and defenseman Marcus Crawford are on point streaks. In two games, Bordson has two goals and one assist, Reid has three assists, and Crawford has one goal and one assist.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

March 19 - Hockey Bingo Night Presented by the Missouri Lottery

March 20 - Mac and Cheeze Night

March 27 - First Responders Night

Mavericks VIP Club Memberships

No longer one of many, members of the Mavericks VIP Club are one of only 60 fans to get deals like we have NEVER given fans before!

Membership includes:

Premiere season-long parking pass (value of $150)

One-of-a-kind pullover

$50 in concessions

$100 in Team Store merchandise

Official credential

Zamboni ride during game

PLUS

Invitation to two virtual calls with players and coaches

Invitation to one night practice open only to VIP Club members and their guests

Packages starting at $99. Join the most exclusive club in Mavs Country, call or text (816)252-7825 to join!

Follow the Mavs

Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.