Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Indy Fuel
March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Indy Fuel tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Fuel face off again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
The Boys are Back in Town
The Mavericks return to home ice after the longest road trip of the season, a 19-day stretch of six games.
Four of a Kind
The Mavericks are 7-1-0-0 this season when scoring four or more goals.
Apple Picking Season
Mavericks forward Brodie Reid leads the team with 20 assists and has three helpers in the last two games.
Point Streaks
Mavericks forwards Rob Bordson and Brodie Reid and defenseman Marcus Crawford are on point streaks. In two games, Bordson has two goals and one assist, Reid has three assists, and Crawford has one goal and one assist.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
March 19 - Hockey Bingo Night Presented by the Missouri Lottery
March 20 - Mac and Cheeze Night
March 27 - First Responders Night
