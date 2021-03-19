Everblades Introduce Frontline Fridays

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will continue to honor those who are tirelessly working throughout the pandemic with "Frontline Fridays." For the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season, the Everblades are offering a Buy 1, Get 1 FREE ticket deal for essential workers for every Friday home game.

"Here at the Everblades, we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all first responders, frontline workers and essential workers," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "The work they have done and continue to do is tremendous and is invaluable to our community. This is the least we can do to continue to show our appreciation for their efforts."

Frontline workers will be able to access this offer exclusively online at floridaeverblades.com/frontline. Tickets are subject to availability for every Friday game.

Over the weekend, the Florida Everblades hosted First Responders Weekend in conjunction with the Cape Coral Professional Firefighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The specialty jerseys from the weekend were auctioned on the DASH Auction app and resulted in gross proceeds raised of $25,550.

