Game Preview: Solar Bears at Lizard Kings, March 19, 2021

Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Lizard Kings

March 19, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: Tonight the Jacksonville Icemen will take a step back into the past to the 1995-2000 era and play as the Jacksonville Lizard Kings. Jacksonville defeated Orlando on Wednesday with an impressive 5-2 victory to move up one spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando is 6-2-0-1 in their last ten games, but are winless in their last three contests (0-2-0-1).

Series History: The Solar Bears lead the season series against the Icemen 4-2-1 while also leading the All-Time series 29-7-2-0. Orlando is 0-0-0-0 All-Time against the Icemen when they play as the Lizard Kings.

About the Lizard Kings: Nick Saracino scored in Wednesday's game, and now has nine points (3g, 6a) against the Solar Bears this season...Forward Craig Martin leads the league with a 24.0 percent shooting percentage. Martin has scored six goals on 25 shots this season....Goaltender Charles Williams is expected to make his fifth consecutive start for Jacksonville. Williams is 2-1-0-1 in this last four appearances.

About the Solar Bears: Jake Coughler continues to leads the Solar Bears in scoring against the Icemen with seven points (4g, 3a)....Forward Aaron Luchuk leads Orlando with 31 points. Luchuk has recorded six points (2g, 4a) in seven games against Jacksonville this season....Orlando's penalty kill ranks third on the road at 86.7-percent.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Sunday, March 21, vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m. Publix Family Fun Day & Jewish Heritage Day!

Friday, March 26, vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. Thanos Night! MCU Fans, come out and check out the Icemen as they wear special Thanos themed uniforms!

