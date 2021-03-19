Allen Halts Oilers Five-Game Win Streak
March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, TX - The Oilers five-game winning streak came to an end at the Allen Event Center in a 3-0 game on Friday night.
The Americans jumped out to a quick lead, scoring 32 seconds into the contest when Kameron Kielly slid home a circle-to-circle chance past Roman Durny. Kielly's tally was the only goal of the opening period. Tulsa outshot the Americans 10-7 in the frame.
Allen set their lead at 2-0 late in the middle period when Scott Conway bounced the puck off the end wall, allowing Corey Mackin to stuff home the rebound with 1:10 left in the period.
Samuel Laberge ended the scoring with an empty-net goal with 1:19 remaining, giving Allen a 3-0 win.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. for Throwback Night - an ode to the Jolly Green Giants CHL era teams. Tulsa closes the week out with a Sunday Family Funday showdown against the Americans at 4:05 p.m. in the BOK Center..
--
