Everblades First Jersey Auction Deemed a Success

ESTERO, Fla. - Over the weekend, the Florida Everblades hosted First Responders Weekend in conjunction with the Cape Coral Professional Firefighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The specialty jerseys from the weekend were auctioned on the DASH Auction app and resulted in gross proceeds raised of $25,550.

"This year's First Responders night with the Florida Everblades was great," said Eric Chudzik, 11th District Vice President of Florida Professional Firefighters. "It was so cool for us to be able to kick off the first theme night of the season to honor our First Responders here in SWFL. The MDA received prominent exposure and the specialty jerseys were a huge hit."

MDA's mission is to help families living with muscular dystrophy and related diseases that take away physical strength and mobility. MDA does this by finding research breakthroughs across diseases, caring for kids and adults from day one and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

"We are grateful to have been able to raise this much money to donate to MDA through our First Responder jersey auction this past weekend," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "MDA is a great organization, and we are thankful for the help from the Cape Coral Professional Firefighters, our dedicated fans and DASH auction to be able to raise this much money for MDA."

The Everblades successfully auctioned 33 specialty jerseys to the public through a virtual auction with Dash Auction. The winner of each auction had the option to have the jersey autographed and/or personalized by the player.

"The DASH Team was honored to be a small part of this great fundraising initiative and weekend." said Jonathan Hufnagel, Founder of Dash Auction. "All credit of success goes to the Everblades Front Office and the Everblades passionate fanbase. This was the highest grossing ECHL fundraising auction to have ever taken place on DASH!"

Dash Auction will serve as the primary site for four future auctions for the Everblades for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on specialty jerseys for the following promotional nights:

Aquaman Specialty Jersey (DC Comics): Saturday, March 27th (ECHL Auction)

Paw Patrol Specialty Jersey (Nickelodeon): Saturday, April 17th, net proceeds to benefit Animal Refuge Center

Groot Specialty Jersey (Marvel Super Hero): Saturday, April 24th (ECHL Auction)

Black Specialty Jersey: Saturday May 8th, net proceeds to benefit The Passion Foundation

Military Specialty Jersey: Saturday, May 22nd, net proceeds to benefit the National Coalition of Patriots

Pink in the Rink Specialty Jersey: Friday, June 4th, net proceeds to benefit 4 Words Foundation

