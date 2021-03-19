Mavs Fall in OT to Indy, 2-1
March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Indy Fuel 2-1 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Adam Brady netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Indy goal: Joe Sullivan (6) at 8:56. Assisted by Antoine Waked.
Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (6) at 19:58. Assisted by Nick Pastujov and Zach Osburn.
Shots: KC 11, IND 11
Second Period
Shots: KC 10, IND 8
Third Period
Shots: KC 6, IND 9
Overtime
Indy goal: Matt Marcinew (11) at 0:19. Assisted by Ryan Zuhlsdorf.
Shots: KC 0, IND 1
Notes and Streaks
Adam Brady, Nick Pastujov, and Zach Osburn have points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.
