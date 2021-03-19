Thunder Adds Drevitch Ahead of Tonight's Game vs. Wheeling

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Tyler Drevitch ahead of tonight's contest against Wheeling.

Drevitch, 25, is in his first year as a pro. He signed out of college with the Wheeling Nailers. The native of Middleboro, Massachusetts has five points (3g, 2a) in 25 games so far this season.

Prior to signing in Wheeling, Drevitch played four seasons at Merrimack College. He was named team captain during his senior campaign in 2019-20. Drevitch finished with 16 points (9g, 7a) in 94 games for the Warriors. He was named to the Hockey East All-Academic Team as a freshman. His father, Scott, played in the ECHL for Virginia, Richmond, Dayton, Huntington and Jacksonville as well as playing under current Thunder Head Coach Bruce Ramsay in Port Huron.

The Thunder takes on Wheeling for the first time in franchise history tonight starting at 6:10 p.m.

