Blades Begin Weekend at Greenville

March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Florida Everblades (25-8-0-2) aim for their fifth straight win tonight against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-10-7-2) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tonight is the third meeting of the season between the Blades and Rabbits and the first since Dec. 19.

Last Time Out: Jake Hildebrand and the Everblades shut out the Orlando Solar Bears (17-12-3-1) by a score of 3-0 on Tuesday night in Orlando. The shutout was Hildebrand's second of the season and his eighth as a professional. John McCarron scored in the second period to put Florida on top 1-0. Forward Max Cook got his first goal of the season with the Everblades in the third period, and Hugo Roy potted the empty netter.

Sambrook Signs with Blades: The Everblades announced on Sunday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Sambrook. Sambrook, 22, is entering his first professional season. A former fifth round draft choice of the Detroit Red Wings in 2016, the Markham, Ontario native skated last season with the Brock University Badgers in USports of Canada, where he notched 19 points (5g-14a) in 28 games. Prior to playing with the Badgers, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey league from 2015 to 2019. During those four years, Sambrook skated with the Erie Otters and Soo Greyhounds.

Top Guns: Florida forwards Michael Huntebrinker and John McCarron both lead the league in goals with 17 entering tonight. With a second-period goal in Tuesday's win against Orlando, McCarron joined Huntebrinker at the top of the ECHL rankings. At least one of the two forwards has scored in 25 of the 35 Everblades games this season.

View From the Top: The Blades lead the Eastern Conference with a .743 points percentage after three wins last week. Florida also leads all ECHL teams who started the season in December. The Fort Wayne Komets (10-1-2-1, .821) currently own the best points percentage in the league after starting their season in February. The Blades lead the ECHL in scoring with 3.69 goals per game and goal differential at +45.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville currently holds fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a .574 points percentage. Swamp Rabbits defenseman Samuel Jardine leads the ECHL with 26 assists. Greenville enters tonight having grabbed points in their last four contests. The Rabbits have played more "extra" hockey than any other team in the league as 14 of Greenville's 34 games have been resolved in overtime or a shootout this season.

Last Game vs Greenville: The Blades and Rabbits last met on Dec. 19 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in just the fourth game of the season for Florida. The Everblades prevailed with a 5-1 victory thanks to four goals in the third period. John McCarron (1g-1a), Blake Winiecki (1g-1a), and Alex Kile (0g-2a) all posted multiple points in the win. The 5-1 decision came after a 6-2 Everblades win the night before in Greenville.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

WHEN: Friday, March 19 at 7:05 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.