Solar Bears held to 10 shots in 5-1 loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (17-13-3-1) fell for the second time in three nights to the Jacksonville Icemen (14-13-1-3), as the team was held to 10 shots on goal in a 5-1 loss on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

After a 0-0 first period in which Orlando was limited to one shot on goal, the Icemen struck with two goals from Derek Lodermeier in the second period.

Mike Szmatula and Ara Nazarian scored in the third frame to chase Clint Windsor from the net, as Kris Oldham came on in relief.

The Solar Bears spoiled the shutout bid for Charles Williams late in regulation when Krystof Hrabik received a pass from Joe Garreffa and snapped his first with the Solar Bears past Williams at 15:48 of the third period.

Brandon Gignac added an empty-netter at 18:32 to cap the scoring.

Clint Windsor took the loss with a 25-for-29 performance for Orlando, Oldham went 2-for-2; Williams got the win for Jacksonville with a 9-for-10 effort.

THREE STARS:

1) Derek Lodermeier - JAX

2) Ara Nazarian - JAX

3) Jake Elmer - JAX

NOTABLES:

Jake Coughler left the game following an injury late in the first period; he did not return

Oldham and defenseman Jordan Schneider both made their professional debuts for Orlando

Orlando's 10 shots on goal were the fewest recorded by the club in team history, passing the previous record of 13 (Jan. 29, 2020 at Cincinnati; 2-1 L)

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back home when they host First Responders Appreciation Night against Jacksonville at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

