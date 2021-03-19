Solar Bears held to 10 shots in 5-1 loss
March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (17-13-3-1) fell for the second time in three nights to the Jacksonville Icemen (14-13-1-3), as the team was held to 10 shots on goal in a 5-1 loss on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
After a 0-0 first period in which Orlando was limited to one shot on goal, the Icemen struck with two goals from Derek Lodermeier in the second period.
Mike Szmatula and Ara Nazarian scored in the third frame to chase Clint Windsor from the net, as Kris Oldham came on in relief.
The Solar Bears spoiled the shutout bid for Charles Williams late in regulation when Krystof Hrabik received a pass from Joe Garreffa and snapped his first with the Solar Bears past Williams at 15:48 of the third period.
Brandon Gignac added an empty-netter at 18:32 to cap the scoring.
Clint Windsor took the loss with a 25-for-29 performance for Orlando, Oldham went 2-for-2; Williams got the win for Jacksonville with a 9-for-10 effort.
THREE STARS:
1) Derek Lodermeier - JAX
2) Ara Nazarian - JAX
3) Jake Elmer - JAX
NOTABLES:
Jake Coughler left the game following an injury late in the first period; he did not return
Oldham and defenseman Jordan Schneider both made their professional debuts for Orlando
Orlando's 10 shots on goal were the fewest recorded by the club in team history, passing the previous record of 13 (Jan. 29, 2020 at Cincinnati; 2-1 L)
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back home when they host First Responders Appreciation Night against Jacksonville at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2021
- Mavs Fall in OT to Indy, 2-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kapelmaster Leads Allen over Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Three Goal First Period Propels Rabbits over Everblades 5-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Allen Halts Oilers Five-Game Win Streak - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Sneak Past Kansas City in Overtime - Indy Fuel
- Rays Claim Series Opener with 2-1 Win over Komets - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears held to 10 shots in 5-1 loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Comeback Falls Short - Florida Everblades
- Fans Get Early Fireworks, But Nailers Fall, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fournier, Dorowicz Lift Thunder Past Nailers - Wichita Thunder
- Carr, Gerard and Gendron Reassigned from Colorado - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Indy Fuel - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - March 19 - ECHL
- Thunder Adds Drevitch Ahead of Tonight's Game vs. Wheeling - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Introduce Frontline Fridays - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Lizard Kings, March 19, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Rapid City, March 19, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Begin Weekend at Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Komets, March 19 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades First Jersey Auction Deemed a Success - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Everblades, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.