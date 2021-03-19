ECHL Transactions - March 19

March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 19, 2021:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Utah:

Adam Parsells, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Matt Marquardt, F

Utah:

Kevin McKernan, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Dominic Cormier, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Marco Roy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve

Delete Jack Poehling, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ryker Killins, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Add Biagio Lerario, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryker Killins, D placed on reserve

Delete Biagio Lerario, F recalled by Manitoba

Orlando:

Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mark Cooper, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dan DeSalvo, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Kevin Carr, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Miles Gendron, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Delete A.J. White, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)

Wheeling:

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Marino, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Tyler Drevitch, F signed contract, added to active roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.