ECHL Transactions - March 19
March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 19, 2021:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Utah:
Adam Parsells, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Matt Marquardt, F
Utah:
Kevin McKernan, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Dominic Cormier, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve
Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Marco Roy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve
Delete Jack Poehling, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Ryker Killins, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Add Biagio Lerario, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryker Killins, D placed on reserve
Delete Biagio Lerario, F recalled by Manitoba
Orlando:
Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mark Cooper, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dan DeSalvo, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Kevin Carr, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Miles Gendron, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Delete A.J. White, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)
Wheeling:
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve
Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Marino, F placed on reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Tyler Drevitch, F signed contract, added to active roster
