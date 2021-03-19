Three Goal First Period Propels Rabbits over Everblades 5-3

March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored two goals only nine seconds apart in the opening stanza to eventually defeat the Florida Everblades, 5-3, on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville improved to 16-10-7-2 on the campaign and snapped a seven-game losing skid in head-to-head games against the Everblades.

In the first period, the Swamp Rabbits opened the scoring courtesy of Liam Pecararo at the 7:48 mark. Pecararo received a cross-ice pass from Jack Sadek and went short side past Everblades netminder Jake Hildebrand.

Greenville doubled their lead only nine seconds later off the ensuring faceoff at center. Joey Haddad went hard to the net and buried the rebound off an Anthony Rinaldi bid at 7:57.

More hard work at the net from completed Greenville's crooked number in the first period at 17:33. Rinaldi deflected a Max Zimmer shot from the low-slot to provide the Rabbits a 3-0 cushion after 20 minutes. Shots at first intermission were even at 8-8.

In the second period, Florida scored twice to trim their deficit to 3-2. First, Joe Pendenza tallied after he banked a shot from beneath the goal line off Ryan Bednard's leg-pad and into the cage while shorthanded. Next, John McCarron scored his ECHL-leading 18th goal of the season at 13:37 on a breakaway past Bednard's glove hand.

Shots after 40 minutes of play were 29-15 in favor of Florida.

Protecting a 3-2 lead in the third period, David Broll scored his first as a Swamp Rabbit only 30 seconds into the frame. Pecararo sent a pass across the seam for Broll who scored on his own rebound to restore Greenville's two-goal advantage.

Tommy Marchin scored unassisted at 8:04 to bring the Blades back within one before Greenville's empty net dagger at 18:01. Following a defensive zone face-off, Thompson sent an empty net bid down ice and into the cage for his sixth of the campaign.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue their three-game with Florida tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It's "Shamrocks N' Shenanigans" at The Well! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with your Greenville Swamp Rabbits! On the luckiest night of the year, be sure to wear your orange and green! Presented by TETRAD Brewing Co. Tickets are available online at swamprabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.