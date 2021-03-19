Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Komets, March 19 at 7:05 PM

March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, March 19, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays battle the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time in almost seven years this weekend as the teams play three games in three days at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning Friday night. A week has passed since the Rays completed last week's three-game trip to Florida which saw them come up short against both Orlando and the Everblades. The Komets are coming off back-to-back 3-2 wins over the Wheeling Nailers last Friday and Saturday. Fort Wayne was the lone team to begin the current ECHL campaign in February due to local restrictions, but they've thrived in their first 14 contests this season, posting a 10-1-2-1 record and a league-best points percentage of .821. South Carolina's recent skid has left them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage currently at .500. The Komets rank first in both special teams categories, scoring on 24.6% of their power play chances, while successfully killing off 91.7% of opponents' man-advantage opportunities. The Rays have found a rhythm on the penalty kill as of late and currently rank seventh in the ECHL at 83.9%.

Scouting the Komets: Fort Wayne is in first place in the ECHL's Western Conference after 14 games with a 10-1-2-1 record. Each of the Komets contests has come against Wheeling and Indy, holding a 7-0-1-1 record against the Nailers and a 3-1-1 mark in five games with the Fuel. Their offensive attack is led by returning forward Anthony Petruzelli, who has posted 15 points on five goals and 10 assists. Other skaters with double-digit point totals include defender Olivier Galipeau who leads the blueliners with 12 points on two goals and 10 helpers, as well as forwards Zach Pochiro (8g, 3a) and Shawn Szydlowski (2g, 9a) who have 11 points apiece. Attacker Brandon Hawkins has 10 points (5g, 5a). In net, Stefanos Lekkas recently earned an AHL PTO with Rochester after securing six wins in nine starts with a 1.96 goals-against average. The Komets turn to rookie Louis-Philip Guindon who has a 4-0-1-1 record in five appearances, as well as Jeremy Helvig, who began the year with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, March 19 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 vs. Fort Wayne, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 26 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.