Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Everblades, 7:05 PM

March 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Florida Everblades kickoff a three-game set at Bon Secours Wellness Arena tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Rabbits enter with points in four consecutive games (2-0-2-0), while the Everblades are currently riding a four-game winning streak.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-10-7-2) vs. Florida Everblades (25-8-0-2)

March 19, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #35 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Ryan Bray (54)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Karch Bachman and Max Zimmer both scored twice to help Greenville to a 6-3 victory last Saturday night against the Jacksonville Icemen. The Swamp Rabbits finished their previous three-game set with five out of six points. Down 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Bits scored four unanswered goals and held a 4-2 advantage through 40 minutes before tallying twice more in the third. The Florida Everblades won on Tuesday night against the Orlando Solar Bears by a 3-0 count. Jake Hildebrand stopped all 25 shots to secure his second shutout of the campaign. John McCarron opened the scoring with his 17th goal of the season only 24 seconds into the middle stanza. Max Cook and Hugo Roy added insurance in the final period to help Florida to their fourth straight win.

DANCING WITH THE ALIGATORS:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits prepare for three games with the Florida Everblades, who currently pace the Eastern Conference standings. The Rabbits will enter Friday with points in four consecutive games (2-0-2-0), while Florida has currently won their last four. Both teams tangled twice earlier in the season on December 18-19, 2020 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. In both previous meetings, Greenville and Florida battled to a deadlock tie through 40 minutes before the Everblades broke loose in the third period and won by 6-3 and 5-1 results. Separated by 13 points in the Eastern Conference standings, this weekend provides Greenville an enormous opportunity to close the gap as we approach the season's midway mark.

GORDI IS ON THE BOARD:

Rabbits rookie blueliner Gordi Myer assisted thrice last Saturday night and earned his first three professional points. At the second period's 5:12 mark, Myer won a foot race to a loose puck in his defensive zone and poked it forward to Max Zimmer's tape. Zimmer went coast-to-coast and registered his ninth goal of the season on Myer's first professional point. The 25-year-old blueliner played four seasons at Ohio State University from 2016-2020 and compiled 45 points (eight goals, 37 assists) in 133 NCAA games.

THE KING OF JACKS:

Jack Poehling scored his first professional goal at 7:57 of the third period last Saturday against Jacksonville. David Broll sent a pass from the right corner to the point for Gordi Myer. Poehling in the low-slot deflected a Myer shot from the perimeter past Icemen goaltender Charles Williams. In 24 games this season, Poehling has registered seven points (one goal, six assists). Last season, Jack Poehling concluded four seasons at St. Cloud State University with a career high 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 34 games.

TID BITS:

Samuel Jardine leads the ECHL in assists with 26 and all defenseman in point production with 27 points...Ryan Bednard leads all ECHL goaltenders in wins (14), shutouts (3) and minutes (1,378)...Max Zimmer and Karch Bachman are both tied for the second-most goals among ECHL rookies with (10)...Greenville leads the league with 14 overtime games...Last Saturday, the Swamp Rabbits won their first game of the season when trailing after 20 minutes.

