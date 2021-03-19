Fuel Sneak Past Kansas City in Overtime

KANSAS CITY - In their first game of a three-game series, the Fuel (23-9-2-0) visited the Kansas City Mavericks (13-13-5-2) at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Fuel would take the early lead with a goal from Joe Sullivan, only to be tied by Adam Brady at the end of the first period. With neither team scoring for the remainder of regulation, the game would go to overtime where Matt Marcinew would score :19 seconds in to give the Fuel a 2-1 win

Indy would take the 1-0 lead in the first period after Antoine Waked chased down a puck and fed Joe Sullivan a one-timer to beat Matt Ginn over the shoulder. After putting several shots on the Fuel net in the final seconds of the period, Kansas City would breakthrough when Adam Brady jumped on a rebound and fired it over the shoulder of Indy goaltender Dan Bakala.

Killing off a penalty early in the second period, the Fuel would be outshot by the Mavericks 6-1 through the first six minutes. Earning their own chance on the power play at the midpoint of the period, the Fuel would be unable to take lead. Giving up 10 shots in the middle stanza, Indy's Dan Bakala would hold on to send Indy into the locker room tied 1-1.

After several minutes without a shot, both teams traded chances to start the final period. Earning two power plays in the third period, the Fuel would outshoot the Mavericks 9 to 6 but would be unable to capitalize on the man advantages. With neither team scoring in regulation, the game would head to a seven-minute overtime period where it would only take :19 seconds before Matt Marcinew tucked a puck through the legs of Matt Ginn to hand the Fuel a 2-1 win on Friday night.

