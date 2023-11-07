Capitals Re-Assign Alexander Suzdalev from Hershey to Mora IK

November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Alexander Suzdalev has been re-assigned to Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2), The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Suzdalev, 19, spent the 2022-23 season with the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats, posting 86 points (38g, 48a) in 66 games. He led WHL rookies in all scoring categories, and was named to the CHL All-Rookie Team.

The native of Khabarovsk, Russia was selected in the third round, 70th overall, by the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft. He spent the 2021-22 season in Sweden, leading HV71's junior team (Sweden-Jr.) in scoring with 51 points (15g, 36a) in 45 regular-season games. The Khabarovsk, Russia native, who competes with Sweden internationally, also appeared in four games with HV71's U18 team, where he recorded eight points (3g, 5a), and skated in five games with HV71 of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2). Additionally, Suzdalev won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships, appearing in six games.

The Bears visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Phantoms for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Penn State Light-Up Inflatable Cheer Stix Night at GIANT Center on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.