Former IceHog and Rockford Local Scott Burfoot to be Inducted into ECHL Hall of Fame
November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The ECHL announced today that the 2024 inductees for the ECHL Hall of Fame are Scott Burfoot, Brad Dexter, Jason Fitzsimmons, June M. Kelly and Shawn Wheeler.
Burfoot skated in 14 games with the IceHogs between the 1999-00 and 2002-03 seasons. Along with appearing with the IceHogs as a skater, Burfoot served as an assistant coach for the Hogs from 1999 to 2001 and filled in as the team's head coach for 22 games during the 2002-23 season. Following his career in professional hockey, Burfoot has been a champion for youth hockey here in the Stateline in his role with the Rockford Park District.
Outside of his time in the Stateline, Burfoot suited up in 298 career ECHL games over five seasons with Erie, Roanoke Valley, Huntsville and Richmond. He was named to four All-Star Games, which is tied for the third most in League history, while totaling 427 points, for a 1.43 points-per-game average, which ranks sixth all-time.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
