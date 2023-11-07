San Diego Gulls Reassign Goaltender Tomas Suchanek to Tulsa

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club reassigned goaltender Tomas Suchanek to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Suchanek, 20 (4/30/03), went 0-2-0 with a 4.03 goals-against average (GAA) and .875 save percentage (SV%) in two games with Tulsa this season. He posted a 27-14-1 record with a 3.02 GAA and .912 SV% in 46 appearances with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2022-23, earning a nomination to the WHL Second All-Star team. Suchanek also appeared in six playoff games for the Americans, going 2-4-0.

The 6-0, 176-pound goaltender went 39-38-5 with a 3.44 GAA and .906 SV% in 88 career WHL appearances with Tri-City from 2020-23. Suchanek helped Czechia earn silver at the 2023 World Junior Championships, where he led all goaltenders with a 1.38 GAA and .938 SV% and was named to the WJC All-Star Team. The Prerov, Czechia native also represented his home country at the 2022 World Junior Championship, the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship and the 2020 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

