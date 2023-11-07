Rangers Assign Brodzinski, Mackey, and Domingue to Wolf Pack

November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced tonight that the club has assigned forward Jonny Brodzinski, defenseman Connor Mackey, and goaltender Louis Domingue to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Brodzinski, 30, has appeared in seven games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season. He currently leads the club in both goals with six and points with eleven (6 g, 5 a). The native of Ham Lake, MN, has recorded a point in all seven appearances this season.

In 17 NHL games with the Rangers during the 2022-23 campaign, Brodzinski recorded two points (1 g, 1 a) and a +3 +/- rating. He made his 2023-24 season debut with the Rangers on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild.

Brodzinski was named the 14th captain in Wolf Pack history on October 22nd, 2021. He is in his third season as the club's captain.

In 304 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, San Jose Barracuda, and Ontario Reign, Brodzinski has scored 253 points (121 g, 132 a). He's also skated in 102 NHL games with the Rangers, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings, scoring 17 points (9 g, 8 a).

Mackey, 27, has scored two points (1 g, 1 a) in seven games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Tower Lake, IL, leads the club in +/- with an +8 rating. He tied the franchise record for single-game +/- when he recorded a +5 in the club's 5-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 20th.

The 6'2" defenseman has appeared in 87 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 54 points (9 g, 45 a).

Domingue, 31, is 3-1-0 in four appearances with the Wolf Pack this season. He has a .934 save percentage and a 1.75 goals-against average to go with one shutout on the campaign. The native of St-Hyacinthe, QC recorded 35 saves in his shutout victory on October 20th against the Penguins.

In 174 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Penguins, Heat, Syracuse Crunch, Binghamton Devils, Springfield Falcons, and Portland Pirates, Domingue is 81-62-18-10 with a .909 save percentage, 2.72 goals-against average and ten shutouts.

The Wolf Pack conclude their five-game road trip Friday night when they face the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage on AHLTV and Mixlr beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.