Belleville Sens Agree to Terms on Professional Tryout with Forward Matthew Boucher

November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing today the club has signed forward Matthew Boucher to a professional tryout offer.

The 25-year-old returns to the Senators for the second time on a PTO in 2023-24, after scoring a goal and an assist against Laval in the preseason. He also played 50 games for Belleville in 2022-23, registering 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and has had a strong start to the season with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, tallying 12 points (seven goals, five assists) over eight games in the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, Boucher appeared collegiately at the University of New Brunswick, where he won a USports University Cup Championship during the 2018-19 season, following four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Drummondville Voltigeurs, and Quebec Remparts, amassing 192 points (96 goals, 96 assists) in 241 games. Other career highlights for the Los Angeles, CA native include winning the John A Daley Trophy as ECHL Rookie of the Year in 2020-21. His father, Philippe, is a former Stanley Cup Champion.

Boucher joins the Sens ahead of their three-game homestand, which begins tomorrow, with the first matchup of the season against the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning). Tomorrow's game can be seen on AHL TVand heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network. Pregame coverage from CAA Arena in Belleville, Ontario, begins at 6:50 p.m. (ET).

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships. Further information on the Belleville Sens promotional schedule, special events and more, are set to be released in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.