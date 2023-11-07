WWE Night Highlights Packed Chicago Wolves Weekend
November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - It will be a wrestling extravaganza when the Chicago Wolves host "WWE Night" on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Allstate Arena-the first of several big weekend events for the organization.
In addition to the first 2,000 fans entering the arena for Saturday's game against the Iowa Wild receiving a Josh Melnick WWE Bobblehead-presented by CDE Collision Centers-a special appearance by WWE Superstars and tag-team duo Pretty Deadly will highlight the festivities.
Pretty Deadly will interact with fans during photo opportunities and a meet-and-greet with season ticket members as well participate in the game's ceremonial puck drop, among other activities.
What: Chicago Wolves WWE Night
Who: Chicago Wolves players and WWE Superstars Pretty Deadly
When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. when the Wolves face the Iowa Wild
Where: Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018
The Nov. 11 contest will also be the second of seven Adopt-A-Dog Nights this season at Allstate Arena. To date, more than 1,600 dogs have found their forever homes through the program. Also, the Wolves will hold a Canned Food Drive at the game.
On Sunday, Nov. 12, the Wolves will take on the Rockford IceHogs and it will be Military Appreciation Game as well as Family Sunday, presented by Scott Credit Union, and Day 2 of the Canned Food Drive.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2023
- Belleville Sens Agree to Terms on Professional Tryout with Forward Matthew Boucher - Belleville Senators
- WWE Night Highlights Packed Chicago Wolves Weekend - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Ride Three-Game Home Point Streak into Weekend Series against Toronto - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds School Day Game Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Roman Schmidt to Kitchener Rangers - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Goaltender Tomas Suchanek to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Re-Assign Alexander Suzdalev from Hershey to Mora IK - Hershey Bears
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Have Home-And-Home Weekend with Syracuse - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Dawson Barteaux - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Add Forwards Jonah Gadjovich and Mark Senden - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- 'It Feels Pretty Good' - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.