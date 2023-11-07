WWE Night Highlights Packed Chicago Wolves Weekend

GLENVIEW, Ill. - It will be a wrestling extravaganza when the Chicago Wolves host "WWE Night" on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Allstate Arena-the first of several big weekend events for the organization.

In addition to the first 2,000 fans entering the arena for Saturday's game against the Iowa Wild receiving a Josh Melnick WWE Bobblehead-presented by CDE Collision Centers-a special appearance by WWE Superstars and tag-team duo Pretty Deadly will highlight the festivities.

Pretty Deadly will interact with fans during photo opportunities and a meet-and-greet with season ticket members as well participate in the game's ceremonial puck drop, among other activities.

What: Chicago Wolves WWE Night

Who: Chicago Wolves players and WWE Superstars Pretty Deadly

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. when the Wolves face the Iowa Wild

Where: Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018

The Nov. 11 contest will also be the second of seven Adopt-A-Dog Nights this season at Allstate Arena. To date, more than 1,600 dogs have found their forever homes through the program. Also, the Wolves will hold a Canned Food Drive at the game.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, the Wolves will take on the Rockford IceHogs and it will be Military Appreciation Game as well as Family Sunday, presented by Scott Credit Union, and Day 2 of the Canned Food Drive.

