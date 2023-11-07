The Bridgeport Report: Week 4

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (November 7, 2023) - The Bridgeport Islanders gained two points in two games this past weekend, including a remarkable third-period comeback against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday afternoon. Samuel Asselin scored twice and Robin Salo had two points (one goal, one assist), while Jakub Skarek and Ken Appleby once again shared time in the crease.

The Islanders (3-5-1-0) opened a four-game homestand with a dramatic, 3-2 victory against Springfield at Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. Down one with less than eight minutes remaining, Bridgeport scored two goals in a span of 2:23 to earn its first win in regulation and snap Springfield's five-game winning streak.

Salo recorded his team-leading second game-winning goal with 5:35 left to play, while Asselin scored for the third time in four games and Matthew Maggio lit the lamp for the third straight home game. Appleby (1-2-0) made 17 saves in his 100th American Hockey League appearance.

It was a terrific bounce-back effort after the Islanders suffered a 3-1 loss to the Hershey Bears at Giant Center on Saturday. Asselin netted Bridgeport's lone goal and Skarek (2-3-1) made 20 saves in his team-leading sixth appearance.

The Islanders will enjoy four full days of rest and practice, reloading for two important games at home this weekend. Bridgeport will host the Hartford Wolf Pack (6-2-1-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday and a 7 p.m. rematch against the Thunderbirds (6-5-0-0) on Saturday. All games can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Nov. 10th vs. Hartford: The "Battle of Connecticut" kicks off this Friday night when the Islanders welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack to Total Mortgage Arena at 7 p.m. It's the first of 10 meetings between the in-state rivals and the first of five in Bridgeport. It's the inaugural Pucks & Pies Night! Take advantage of a unique package that includes access to a pre-game pizza tasting event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring slices from local CT pizzerias such as Sally's Apizza, Frank Pepe's, and Fire Engine Pizza Co.

Saturday, Nov. 11th vs. Springfield: The Islanders face the Thunderbirds for the second straight weekend on Saturday at 7 p.m. It's the second of 12 meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals and the second of six at Total Mortgage Arena. It's also the return of Hockey & Hops: Oktoberfest! Beer drinkers will love a special package that includes access to a pre-game tasting experience from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring local breweries such as Berlinetta Brewery, Black Hog Brewing, Two Roads Brewing, Reverie Brewing and more. On the ice, the Islanders will wear their popular Fisherman jerseys.

Ice Chips:

Sammy Keeps Scoring: Samuel Asselin is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Bridgeport due to his physical edge and outstanding finishing ability. The 25-year-old forward has scored in three of the last four games and is tied for the team lead in goals with Matthew Maggio (3). His shooting percentage is a club-best 27.3% (3-for-11). Asselin spent each of the last four seasons with Providence, recording 23 goals, 42 assists and 65 points in 166 games with the Bruins. He had an AHL career-high eight goals in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Maggio the Magic Man: Matthew Maggio is the only Islander to score a goal in all three home games so far. No one in the AHL has had a longer streak on home ice this season. The 20-year-old forward, who won the Red Tilson Trophy as the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player last season, currently ranks fifth on the team with four points (three goals, one assist) in nine games. Bridgeport is 2-0-1-0 when Maggio scores a goal and 3-0-1-0 when he has at least one point this season.

Mr. Game Winner: Two of Bridgeport's three game-winning goals this season belong to Robin Salo. Across the AHL, only Charlotte's Lucas Carlsson has more. Salo propelled the Islanders to an overtime victory in their home opener on Oct. 21st before scoring the deciding tally with 5:35 remaining on Sunday. The 25-year-old leads all Bridgeport defensemen with two goals and ranks second among blue-liners with three points, two behind Dennis Cholowski (one goal, four assists).

Quick Hits: Sunday's win against Springfield was the Islanders' first of the season when allowing the initial goal and trailing after two periods... The Islanders also improved to 3-0-1-0 in one-goal games... Bridgeport has earned points in five straight home games dating back to Apr. 12th of last season (4-0-1-0)... Grant Hutton is on track to play his 200th professional game between the AHL and NHL this Saturday.

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (5-2-3) have points in each of their last five games including one in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Saturday. Former Bridgeport forward Simon Holmstrom has scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career, while another Bridgeport grad, Brock Nelson, leads the Islanders with five goals this season. New York returns to action with three games this week, beginning with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Minnesota Wild at home tonight.

