Checkers Add Forwards Jonah Gadjovich and Mark Senden

The Checkers have added forwards Jonah Gadjovich and Mark Senden for their upcoming trip to California.

Gadjovich, who signed an AHL deal with the Checkers over the summer but later agreed to a one-year, one-way contract with the Panthers in October, joins the Checkers on a conditioning loan. The 25-year-old native of Whitby, Ontario, spent the entirety of the last two seasons in the NHL with San Jose and has accumulated 10 points (4g, 6a) in 79 career NHL contests. He has yet to play this season due to injury.

The Vancouver Canucks' second-round draft choice in 2017, Gadjovich posted 45 points (32g, 13a) in 100 career AHL games with Utica. He was nearly a point-per-game player for the Comets during his most recent AHL stint in 2020-21, scoring 15 goals and three assists in just 19 games.

Senden, who started this season with Charlotte on an AHL contract and played one game on Oct. 14, rejoins the team after a seven-game run with the ECHL's Florida Everblades. While there, the 25-year-old center posted two points (1g, 1a) in seven contests.

The forwards will provide cover for a Checkers team that lost both Zac Dalpe and Skyler Brind'Amour to injury over the weekend. Following the team's most recent game on Saturday, coach Geordie Kinnear estimated Dalpe as being day-to-day and Brind'Amour as week-to-week. Kinnear also listed defenseman Matt Kiersted as week-to-week.

The team's four-game road trip through San Jose and San Diego begins Friday.

