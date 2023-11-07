Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Roman Schmidt to Kitchener Rangers
November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Roman Schmidt from the Syracuse Crunch to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Schmidt, 20, played in one game with the Crunch this season making his professional debut against the Rochester Americans on Nov. 1 recording one assist. He appeared in 64 games with Kitchener last season, tallying four goals and 24 assists. In two seasons with Kitchener from 2021 to 2023, the 6-foot-5, 216-pound blue liner recorded 61 points (15g, 46a) in 132 contests.
Schmidt was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 96th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.
