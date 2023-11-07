Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Have Home-And-Home Weekend with Syracuse
November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins (5-4-1-0) play at home against Crunch on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Nov. 1 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Providence 3
The first matchup of the season between the Pens and P-Bruins started with Rem Pitlick scoring a first-period power-play goal. However, Providence answered 90 seconds later. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton killed all six penalties in the game, but fell behind, 2-1, entering the third. A big save by Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi led to a game-sealing empty netter for Providence.
Friday, Nov. 3 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 1
A finish for the ages propelled the Penguins past the Bears in front of a frenzied home crowd. Hershey struck first, but Alex Nylander pulled Wilkes-Barre/Scranton even late in the second stanza. With overtime on the horizon, Marc Johnstone notched the game-winner with just 0.5 seconds left in regulation.
Saturday, Nov. 4 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Belleville 3 (OT)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton potted a pair of power-play goals, but the Senators roared back late to stun the Penguins. Austin Rueschhoff and Colin White tallied man-advantage markers for the Black & Gold, but Garret Pilon tied the game with 33.6 seconds left in regulation. Jacob Larsson ultimately scored the winner at 2:19 of overtime.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Nov. 10 - PENGUINS at Syracuse
The Penguins and Crunch clash for the first time this season after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton suffered four one-goal defeats to Syracuse last year. The Crunch are led in goals and points by former Penguin Félix Robert.
Saturday, Nov. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Syracuse
The second game of this back-to-back, home-and-home set takes place on the Penguins' turf, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 1-2-1-0 (.375) in the second game of back-to-backs this season.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored a power-play goal in six of its last seven games.
- The Penguins' home power play is clicking at a 28% clip, third in the league.
- Joel Blomqvist leads all AHL rookie goaltenders in minutes played (377:17) and wins (4).
- Rem Pitlick's next game will be his 100th AHL game.
- Five of Pitlick's six points this season have come on home ice.
- All three of Xavier Ouellet's assists this season have been power-play assists.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 11 8 3 0 0 16 .727
2. Hartford 9 6 2 1 0 13 .722
3. Charlotte 9 6 3 0 0 12 .667
4. Springfield 11 6 5 0 0 12 .545
5. PENGUINS 10 5 4 1 0 11 .550
6. Lehigh Valley 10 4 4 2 0 10 .500
7. Providence 10 3 4 1 2 9 .450
8. Bridgeport 9 3 5 1 0 7 .389
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Sam Houde 7 2 5 7
Rem Pitlick 10 3 3 6
Ty Smith 10 0 5 5
Vinnie Hinostroza^ 5 2 2 4
Jansen Harkins 7 1 3 4
Xavier Ouellet 9 1 3 4
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Joel Blomqvist* 7 4-2-0 1.91 .920 0
Magnus Hellberg^ 2 1-1-0 2.55 .917 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Nov. 10 Syracuse Upstate Medical Arena 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 11 Syracuse Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Thu, Nov. 2 (D) Mark Pysyk Signed to PTO
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2023
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Goaltender Tomas Suchanek to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Re-Assign Alexander Suzdalev from Hershey to Mora IK - Hershey Bears
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Have Home-And-Home Weekend with Syracuse - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Dawson Barteaux - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Add Forwards Jonah Gadjovich and Mark Senden - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- 'It Feels Pretty Good' - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.