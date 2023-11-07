Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Have Home-And-Home Weekend with Syracuse

Penguins (5-4-1-0) play at home against Crunch on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 1 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Providence 3

The first matchup of the season between the Pens and P-Bruins started with Rem Pitlick scoring a first-period power-play goal. However, Providence answered 90 seconds later. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton killed all six penalties in the game, but fell behind, 2-1, entering the third. A big save by Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi led to a game-sealing empty netter for Providence.

Friday, Nov. 3 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 1

A finish for the ages propelled the Penguins past the Bears in front of a frenzied home crowd. Hershey struck first, but Alex Nylander pulled Wilkes-Barre/Scranton even late in the second stanza. With overtime on the horizon, Marc Johnstone notched the game-winner with just 0.5 seconds left in regulation.

Saturday, Nov. 4 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Belleville 3 (OT)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton potted a pair of power-play goals, but the Senators roared back late to stun the Penguins. Austin Rueschhoff and Colin White tallied man-advantage markers for the Black & Gold, but Garret Pilon tied the game with 33.6 seconds left in regulation. Jacob Larsson ultimately scored the winner at 2:19 of overtime.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Nov. 10 - PENGUINS at Syracuse

The Penguins and Crunch clash for the first time this season after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton suffered four one-goal defeats to Syracuse last year. The Crunch are led in goals and points by former Penguin Félix Robert.

Saturday, Nov. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Syracuse

The second game of this back-to-back, home-and-home set takes place on the Penguins' turf, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 1-2-1-0 (.375) in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored a power-play goal in six of its last seven games.

- The Penguins' home power play is clicking at a 28% clip, third in the league.

- Joel Blomqvist leads all AHL rookie goaltenders in minutes played (377:17) and wins (4).

- Rem Pitlick's next game will be his 100th AHL game.

- Five of Pitlick's six points this season have come on home ice.

- All three of Xavier Ouellet's assists this season have been power-play assists.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 11 8 3 0 0 16 .727

2. Hartford 9 6 2 1 0 13 .722

3. Charlotte 9 6 3 0 0 12 .667

4. Springfield 11 6 5 0 0 12 .545

5. PENGUINS 10 5 4 1 0 11 .550

6. Lehigh Valley 10 4 4 2 0 10 .500

7. Providence 10 3 4 1 2 9 .450

8. Bridgeport 9 3 5 1 0 7 .389

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Sam Houde 7 2 5 7

Rem Pitlick 10 3 3 6

Ty Smith 10 0 5 5

Vinnie Hinostroza^ 5 2 2 4

Jansen Harkins 7 1 3 4

Xavier Ouellet 9 1 3 4

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 7 4-2-0 1.91 .920 0

Magnus Hellberg^ 2 1-1-0 2.55 .917 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Nov. 10 Syracuse Upstate Medical Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 11 Syracuse Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Nov. 2 (D) Mark Pysyk Signed to PTO

