Moose Recall Dawson Barteaux

November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Dawson Barteaux from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Dawson Barteaux

Defence

Born Jan. 12, 2000 - Foxwarren, Man.

Height 6.01 - Weight 190 - Shoots R

Barteaux, 23, has four points (2G, 2A) in three games with the Steelheads this season. The Foxwarren, Man. product recorded five points (2G, 3A) in 57 career AHL contests with the Texas Stars. Barteaux also tallied 36 points (4G, 32A) over the span of 77 ECHL contests with Idaho. The defender was a sixth-round pick (168th overall) of the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Moose host the Laval Rocket at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Nov. 12. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 pm CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

