Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 24

November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night benefiting Upstate Cancer Center on Friday, Nov. 24 when the team plays the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.

As part of Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night, fans will have the opportunity to display the names of family and friends who have fought cancer on two dasherboard signs around the rink. Fans may submit names through a form on the Crunch website now through Monday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m.

The Crunch will support the Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative by wearing black and lavender specialty jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off on the ice to raise money for the Upstate Cancer Center. The live auction will take place immediately following the game.

During the game, fans can use the GiveSmart platform to bid on exclusive items, including specialty nameplates, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Upstate Cancer Center. Fans can view items and place bids by texting CRUNCH to 76278. Mystery pucks will also be for sale both on the concourse and through the GiveSmart platform with all proceeds benefiting Upstate Cancer Center.

Throughout home games leading up to Nov. 24, fans can fill out lavender "I Fight For" signs that will be displayed on Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night. The signs will be at the community table located on the second floor of the concourse. Fans can also print an "I Fight For" sign off the Crunch website to bring to the game.

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000-square-foot facility dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home, with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology available in the area. Upstate's cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse. Services are also provided in numerous locations, including the Patricia J. Numann Center for Breast, Endocrine & Plastic Surgery, Waters Center for Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders, the Upstate Cancer Center (Gynecologic Oncology) at Madison Irving Medical Center, Upstate Cancer Center at Hill Medical Center, Gamma Knife Center at Upstate University Hospital, Upstate Cancer Center at Upstate Community Hospital, Upstate Cancer Center at Oswego, and the newest location, Upstate Cancer Center at Verona, which opened last month.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.