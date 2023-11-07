Stapley Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Brett Stapley has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Stapley made his professional debut last season with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions, notching 11 goals and 41 assists in 57 contests.

Prior to making the jump to the pro ranks, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound center spent four seasons at the University of Denver, generating 32 goals and 67 assists in 121 NCAA contests. The 2021-22 campaign saw Stapley post career highs in goals (18), assists (25) and points (43), while also helping the Pioneers capture the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

A seventh-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry draft, Stapley also enjoyed a three-year career at the major-junior level with the BCHL's Vernon Vipers and Cowichan Valley Capitals, collecting 47 goals and 74 assists in 154 total games.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Tuesday, November 7th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.