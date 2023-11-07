T-Birds School Day Game Sold Out
November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has officially sold out the annual School Day Game, taking place at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The annual event, presented by Fontaine Bros., Inc. and MassMutual, will once again morph the MassMutual Center into a classroom for a unique and educational experience for local students. All students entering the game on Wednesday will receive a T-Birds Workbook, complete with activities and lessons in subjects ranging from math to science to geography.
The day begins with a career symposium, where local leaders in the sports and entertainment field will speak to the older students in attendance about their paths to their current roles. From there, once the game between Springfield and Lehigh Valley is underway, there will be various in-game elements, including video board lessons and questions from members of the Thunderbirds team and training staff.
Fans in attendance also will be looking to push their T-Birds to victory, as a T-Birds victory on this Mass Lottery Winning Wednesday would mean that all in attendance with a game ticket would have the ability to redeem it for a complimentary ticket to Mayflower Marathon Night on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7:05 p.m. at the Thunderdome.
Following Wednesday's morning contest, the T-Birds next play on home ice on Friday, Nov. 17 against the Utica Comets for another MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday.
Fans can reserve their seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2023
- T-Birds School Day Game Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Roman Schmidt to Kitchener Rangers - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Goaltender Tomas Suchanek to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Re-Assign Alexander Suzdalev from Hershey to Mora IK - Hershey Bears
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Have Home-And-Home Weekend with Syracuse - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Dawson Barteaux - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Add Forwards Jonah Gadjovich and Mark Senden - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- 'It Feels Pretty Good' - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds School Day Game Sold Out
- T-Birds Can't Finish Sweep as Isles Clip Springfield
- Coghlan Comes up Clutch in T-Birds' 5th Straight Win
- Resilient T-Birds Outlast Senators for 4th Straight Win
- T-Birds to Wear Maine Mariners Jerseys During Warmups in Support of Lewiston Victims