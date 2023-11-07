T-Birds School Day Game Sold Out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has officially sold out the annual School Day Game, taking place at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The annual event, presented by Fontaine Bros., Inc. and MassMutual, will once again morph the MassMutual Center into a classroom for a unique and educational experience for local students. All students entering the game on Wednesday will receive a T-Birds Workbook, complete with activities and lessons in subjects ranging from math to science to geography.

The day begins with a career symposium, where local leaders in the sports and entertainment field will speak to the older students in attendance about their paths to their current roles. From there, once the game between Springfield and Lehigh Valley is underway, there will be various in-game elements, including video board lessons and questions from members of the Thunderbirds team and training staff.

Fans in attendance also will be looking to push their T-Birds to victory, as a T-Birds victory on this Mass Lottery Winning Wednesday would mean that all in attendance with a game ticket would have the ability to redeem it for a complimentary ticket to Mayflower Marathon Night on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7:05 p.m. at the Thunderdome.

Following Wednesday's morning contest, the T-Birds next play on home ice on Friday, Nov. 17 against the Utica Comets for another MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday.

Fans can reserve their seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

