Silver Knights Drop Contest to Eagles, 5-1
November 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights fell, 5-1, to the Colorado Eagles on the road on Tuesday evening. Sheldon Rempal scored the lone goal for the Silver Knights.
The Eagles had an aggressive start with a 2-0 lead in the first period. Ivan Ivan scored his first AHL goal for a 3-0 lead early in the second.
Although Rempal got the Knights on the board, assisted by Tyler Benson and Jake Bischoff, the Eagles were quick to respond. They scored again less than a minute later.
Colorado added a final tally in the third period, resulting in a 5-1 loss for the Silver Knights and their first back-to-back loss of the season.
The team will look to bounce back with another game against the Eagles on Wednesday.
