Canisius College D Jimmy Mazza Signs with Royals

March 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have signed defenseman Jimmy Mazza to an ECHL contract, Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Wednesday. The 24-year-old senior led Canisius College defenseman with personal NCAA highs of six goals and 24 points this season and also served as Golden Griffins alternate captain. The Kings Park, NY native stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds.

Mazza is the second 2019 NCAA product to sign with Reading. Forward Corey Mackin signed an ATO with Reading last week and registered an assist in his first Royals game Mar. 9 at Brampton. MacDonald announced Wednesday Mackin has signed an ECHL contract.

In four years at Canisius, Mazza accumulated 18 goals, 68 points and 169 PIM in 118 games. In his final three seasons on campus, he ranked either second or first among team defensemen in points. Mazza played in every Canisius game as a junior and missed one game as a senior.

In 2016-17, Mazza was a sophomore and helped guide the Golden Griffins to their first regular season Atlantic Hockey championship. If Mazza plays in a Royals game, he will be the second Canisius product to skate with Reading, joining 2006-07 forward Michael Cohen.

Prior to playing at Canisius, Mazza won 2015 USPHL Defenseman of the Year with P.A.L. Junior Islanders.

Fri., Mar. 15 is Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy. On Sat., Mar. 16, it's St. Hat Trick's Day vs. the Fuel at 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Games

Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

- 4-for-48 Family Four Pack: 4 tickets, 4 burgers and 4 sodas for $48

- Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special Mental Health Awareness Jerseys

- Meet Royals players after the game at DoubleTree's Cheers! Restaurant (701 Penn St.)

Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

- Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick

- Free kids ticket game: Receive 1 free kids ticket (14 and under) for every adult ticket purchased

- Ice Angels Dance Team poster giveaway and postgame autographs, pres. by Rieck's Printing

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special St. Hat Trick's Day Jerseys

Fri., Mar. 22: $1 Beer Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland, pres. by Deibler Dental

- $1 Draft Beer

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

