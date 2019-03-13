Oilers Blank Americans 4-0

ALLEN, TX - Three second period goals and a 22-save shutout from Ian Keserich helped the Tulsa Oilers (35-21-6) defeat the Allen Americans (22-37-6), 4-0 Tuesday in the final meeting of the season between the two teams. Tulsa won the season series 10-3-0, and the Oilers' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is three points with ten games remaining.

The Oilers opened up a 13-5 shots advantage in the opening period and appeared to take a 1-0 lead when Ian McNulty tipped a shot from Eric Drapluk past goaltender Lukas Hafner. After the officials convened, the goal was waived off, as it was determined the puck was deflected with a high stick. The game remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

McNulty ended up officially getting the Oilers on the scoreboard early in the second period when he cleaned up a rebound on the edge of the crease to give Tulsa the lead. Ryan Tesink made it 2-0 late in a power play after a tic-tac-toe passing play from Dylan Bredo and Jared Thomas to Tesink on the backdoor. Back in Tulsa for the first time since January, Stephen Perfetto forced an Allen turnover and dropped a pass for Charlie Sampair, who beat Hafner to make it 3-0 before the end of the middle frame. Keserich made a sprawling glove save on a Alexandre Ranger breakaway to keep the Americans off the board during a 11-save period.

Late in regulation, Oilers captain Adam Pleskach made it 4-0 with his league-leading 33rd goal of the season in his 400th career game. Keserich's shutout was his first since Nov. 10, 2012 when he last played for Tulsa in a 1-0 win at Fort Worth in the Central Hockey League. It was his last ECHL shutout since Jan. 9, 2009 when he played for Johnston.

The Oilers next head to Independence, MO Saturday night for a match-up with the Kansas City Mavericks at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05pm. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm.

