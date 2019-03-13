Monarchs Care Foundation Donates $5,000 to CMC Breast Care Center

Manchester, N.H.: The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, are proud to announce the donation of $5,000 to the CMC Breast Care Center through the Monarchs Care Foundation, the charitable division of the team. Proceeds were raised through the Monarchs' Pink in the Rink event held on February 9.

"The Monarchs Care Foundation is dedicated to serving our communities through events that support awareness and financial support," said Brian Cheek, Monarchs President and CEO. "Pink in the Rink is such a great night to put the spotlight not only on breast cancer but on the people who care for all cancer patients. There was a lot of positive energy in the arena during Pink in the Rink - we hope that energy was felt that night by everyone battling cancer."

"Oftentimes cancer patients feel scared and alone," says Jessica Ryan, MD, FACS, Medical Director of CMC's Breast Care Center. "There's nothing like the Pink in the Rink event to reinforce CMC's mission of health, healing and HOPE to these women and their families. The Monarchs Care Foundation's support is a reminder that nobody has to fight cancer alone."

The ice at SNHU Arena was painted pink with messages of hope and inspiration prior to the Pink in the Rink game (Saturday, February 9) in which the Monarchs beat the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-3 (picture attached).

Presenting the $5,000 check to Dr. Joseph Pepe, CMC's President & CEO and Dr. Jessica Ryan, Medical Director of CMC's Breast Care Center was Monarchs President & CEO Brian Cheek and the Monarchs mascot Max (picture attached).

