Keserich and Oilers Dominate Americans 4-0

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, were blanked the Tulsa Oilers on Tuesday night, 4-0 at Allen Event Center in front of a big crowd on Spring Break Night in Allen.

The Oilers scored three times in the second period. Ian McNulty's goal at the 6:06 mark of the second would be the only goal the Oilers would need. Jared Thomas had two in assists in that second frame to lead the way, as the Oilers jumped over Idaho into first place in the Mountain Division.

With the loss on Tuesday night, the Americans fall to 22-37-4-2. The Americans remain two points ahead of Greenville for the worst record in the ECHL.

Jacob Doty left the game early in the first with an undisclosed injury. The Americans finished the game with just eight healthy forwards.

Oilers goalie Ian Keserich stopped all 21 shots he faced to earn the shutout and the win. It was Keserich's second win over Allen this season.

Tulsa went 1 for 6 on the power play, while the Americans were 0 for 3. Lukas Hafner stopped 36 of 40 shots, suffering the loss. David Makowski led Allen with five shots on goal.

