Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

March 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTION: Wine Down Wednesday - Fans can enjoy $5 wine specials throughout tonight's game. CLICK HERE for more information.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (33-21-4-0) play 10th of 12 games this season against the Florida Everblades (45-15-5-0). The Solar Bears are coming off back-to-back wins against the North Division-leading Newfoundland Growlers this past weekend, and now turn their attention to the Everblades, the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a spot in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Orlando leads the regular season series against Florida with a 5-3-1-0 record.

MERASTY TO MAKE SOLAR BEARS DEBUT: Trade deadline acquisition Shaquille Merasty is expected to make his debut for Orlando tonight against Florida. The second-year forward had collected 24 points (10g-14a) and 153 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Rapid City Rush before Orlando acquired him last Thursday in exchange for Myles McGurty and Taylor Crunk.

BOURKE ON IMPRESSIVE PACE: Forward Troy Bourke had back-to-back three-point nights against the Growlers last weekend, giving him 29 points (8g-21a) in 18 total games this season. At 1.61 points per game, his production level is the highest among all active skaters currently in the ECHL. Bourke also leads the Solar Bears with nine multi-point games this season.

DOUBLE DIGITS: Trevor Olson and Mathieu Foget share the team scoring lead against the Everblades this season with 10 points. The rookies have both enjoyed a surge of offensive production over the last several weeks. Foget has 11 points (4g-7a) in his last 12 games, while Olson has 15 points (8g-7a) in his last 11.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. for First Responders Appreciation Night. Prior to the game, the team will host its seventh annual Guns N' Hoses charity game between the Central Florida Enforcers and Orange County Fire Rescue, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefitting Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and the St. Baldrick's Foundation. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

